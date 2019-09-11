Two wounded in Western Lakes state ambush: police

September 10, 2019 (RUMBEK) – Two passengers sustained injuries when a Land Cruiser in which they were traveling fell into an ambush in Eastern Bahr Naam County of Western Lakes state, police said.

The map of Lakes state in red

The police spokesperson, Captain Elijah Mabor said Sunday’s incident near the headquarters of Eastern Bahr Naam County.

Those injured, he said, are in Rumbek state hospital for treatment.

“On Sunday, we got a report us that the commercial vehicle coming Juba fell into an ambush. Two of those traveling were injured and later rushed to Rumbek Teaching Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Mabor said the criminals would be arrested and prosecuted if found.

“The culprits are not yet identified, but the security forces are still pursing them. As police, we take statements of the victim and we proceed to pursue the culprits until the day they are apprehended and be investigated and sent to court,” he stressed.

Mabor said it would be the court to determine the fate of suspects involved.

(ST)