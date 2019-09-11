Sudanese parties to launch peace talks in October



September 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sovereign Council and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) agreed on Monday to start peace talks in October and a peace agreement should be signed before the end of the year.

The Sovereign Council media service said in a statement on Tuesday that the Sudanese parties in Juba agreed on most of the outstanding issues. Also, citing a South Sudanese presidential aide it said that discussions addressed the root causes of the conflict and an agreement will be signed on Wednesday.

In a statement to the Sudan Tribune, Yasir Arman, deputy head of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) led by Malik Akar and a member of the SRF negotiating team, said that an agreement has been reached on two issues, including what is contained in the constitutional document.

"First, the parties have reaffirmed their commitment to the (confidence building) issues contained in the constitutional document and it has been agreed that committees should be formed as they are due to be implemented without negotiation or discussion. Mechanisms have been set up."

"Secondly, we have agreed on the measures under which the peace process will begin," Arman added.

He stressed the importance of what has been reached between the two parties describing it as an "important step" towards achieving peace. But he pointed out that "negotiations on political issues have not yet begun."

The Sudanese transitional government has stressed that peace talks will be between partners in the revolution and not adversaries to ensure peace throughout the country before to launch sustainable development plans with the participation of all the parties to rebuild the war-ravaged country after the collapse of the al-Bashir regime.

In his statement to the Sudan Tribune, Arman revealed that an agreement has been reached to start talks on October 14 and to sign a peace agreement on December 14, "with the completion of the peace process before the six months specified in the constitutional document."

"The parties also agreed that the root causes of the conflict that led to the war should be addressed and that the Revolutionary Front is a partner in the revolution and must be a partner in the political process in all its aspects," he further said.

The Sovereign Council and the SRF are expected to sign a document on what has been agreed during the two-days talks.

However, they have to determine on Wednesday if it should be a joint statement of a declaration of principles.

The Sovereign Council is in separate talks with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), led by Abdulaziz al-Hilu, which is not a member of the Revolutionary Front.

(ST)