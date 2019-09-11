Sudan’s PM to travel to Juba in his first foreign visit

September 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - In his first foreign trip after taking office, Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok will travel to Juba on Thursday to discuss with South Sudanese officials bilateral relations and Juba’s efforts to bring peace to Sudan.

Sudan’s new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a press conference in Khartoum on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 (AP Photo)

Sudan’s Sovereign Council and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the SPLM-N al-Hilu, as well as Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance of Taher Hajer, are meeting in Juba to discuss procedural measures to achieve a comprehensive peace in Sudan.

Minister of Media and Government Spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh told reporters after the first cabinet meeting on Tuesday that Hamdko would visit Juba on Thursday accompanied by four ministers including the foreign, interior, trade and industry, and energy and mining ministers.

Saleh said the premier wants to make his first foreign visit to Juba "to mark the special relationship by the two sisterly countries".

"The visit will discuss bilateral relations with South Sudan and prospects for bilateral cooperation as well as Juba’s efforts to bring peace to Sudan," he further said.

Hamdok had dispatched a special envoy to Juba last week to prepare his visit and hold consultations with the leaders of the armed groups taking part in Juba talks to prepare for a comprehensive peace process.

The venue of the peace talks would be one of the issues that he would touch in his meetings with the South Sudanese officials as Egypt and Chad seek to be involved in the process while the Arab United Emirates proposes to host the talks, also.

Besides the peace process, Hamdok plans to discuss ways to ease the movement of people, goods and services between the two countries.

(ST)