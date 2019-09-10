 
 
 
Sudan is keen to strengthen ties with Egypt: Hamdok

Abdallah Hamdok
September 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok Monday said that his country is keen to strengthen the long-standing relations between Khartoum and Cairo in the interest of the two sisterly countries.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Khartoum Monday where he was received by his Sudanese counterpart Asma Mohamed Abdallah before to meet Prime Minister Hamdok.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Omer Monis Minister of Cabinet Affairs said that Hamdok and Shoukry touched on cooperation relations between the two countries, pointing out that Shoukry’s visit is the first official visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister to Sudan following the formation of the first post-al-Bashir era government.

“The Egyptian top diplomat conveyed his country’s leadership best wishes to the Sudanese government and people, and expressed Egypt’s readiness to activate mechanisms of joint cooperation to achieve aspirations of the two brotherly peoples," Monis added

For his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister confirmed that Cairo stands at the same distance from all Sudanese political parties, describing the relations between Sudan and Egypt as “eternal”.

Further, at a joint press conference in Khartoum with the country’s first female Foreign Minister, Shoukry stressed that "his country looks forward to strengthening the historical relations with Sudan, and it is keen to provide all means of support to its people."

Egypt said willing to broker the peace process in Sudan with the armed groups in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan as it plans to coordinate with South Sudan and the Arab United Emirates on how to manage the process.

Also, Cairo will host in the upcoming days a meeting with the armed groups that Egypt had already received last July.

(ST)

