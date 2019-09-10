Lufthansa denies resumption of flights to Khartoum

September 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - German airline Lufthansa officially denied on Monday reports about the resumption of its resume its flight to Sudan, describing these reports as “mere rumours.”

Passengers arrive at Khartoum’s international airport September 13, 2012. (Photo Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

Due to the shortage of hard currency and failure of Sudan Central Bank to transfer their funds to outside the country, almost all international airlines stopped their flights to Khartoum.

Recently, after the visit of the German foreign minister to Khartoum, reports emerged on the social media saying Lufthansa would resume its flights soon to Khartoum.

But, Michael Lamberty, a Lufthansa spokesman, denied these reports pointing that the carrier did not take such a decision.

"There are no such plans by Lufthansa to offer flights to Sudan," Lamberty said when reached by the Sudan Tribune on Monday.

He further said they were aware of these reports on social media.

Lufthansa’s last flight landed at Khartoum airport on January 19, 2014, after being the only direct European route to Sudan.

In 2013, the Dutch airline KLM ended direct flights between Amsterdam and Khartoum, citing economic reasons.

In the last two years, several Arab airlines, including Qatar Airways, have suspended direct flights to Sudan, while others have reduced the number of flights to Khartoum for the same reasons.

