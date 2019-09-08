 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 8 September 2019

NAS accuses S. Sudan army, militias of “unprovoked” attacks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 8, 2019 (JUBA) – The National Salvation Front (NAS) leadership has accused South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and its militias of allegedly carrying out “unprovoked” attacks on its positions in Yei River State.

JPEG - 37.1 kb
Exiled South Sudanese rebel general Thomas Cirillo poses for a photograph inside his hotel room in Addis Ababa, on April 17, 2017 (Reuters photo)

NAS, in a statement issued Saturday, said SSPDF intensified its military campaign of aggression by attacking its military positions around Yei and Lainya county.

“The NAS forces heroically fought back in self-defense, repulsed the attack, pursued the enemy and overran their positions in Bereka and Mukaya. The defeated SSPDF and their allied militia fled towards Lainya and Yei town in disarray,” partly reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

“In both operations the enemy suffered losses in men and material. Twenty Five (25) SSPDF soldiers were killed in action and several others wounded. Twenty (23) AK-47 rifles, three (3) RPG-7 launchers, a number of RPG shells and a good quantity of ammunition were captured in good condition,” it added.

Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify claims from the rebel group.

The hold-out faction also claimed five of their soldiers sustained minor injuries.

Separately, NAS claimed its positions in Mongalla came under attack from the armed opposition (SPLM/IO) force on Friday, but they were repulsed and ended up “looting and torturing the civilian population in the area”.

The group, however, reiterated its commitment to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA), signed in December 2017 in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 and the ongoing conflict has created one of the fastest-growing refugee crises in the world.

In September last year, the South Sudan’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace agreement, aimed at ending the devastating civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)

Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.