Peace structures panel holds first meeting in Khartoum

September 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The committee to study the formation of the Peace Commission held the first meeting at the Sudanese presidency to discuss the structures of the body which will be tasked with the talks to end the armed conflicts in Sudan.

A statement released by the Sovereign Council media service said the meeting was held under the supervision of three of its members Lt Gen Yasir al-Atta, Siddiq Tawer and Mohamed al-Hassan al-Ta’aishi.

Further, the committee consults a number of Sudanese experts in the field of peacebuilding from the Peace Institute at the University of Khartoum, the Peace Institute at the University of Bahri and some other academic centres.

Tawer who did not disclose the names of the committee members said it is composed of 10 members.

The "committee deliberated on the objectives of the Peace Commission and the mechanisms entrusted to achieving peace. In addition, it discussed the concepts associated with the process of change that the revolution brought to the concept of peace," he said.

"The committee agreed that the dialogue on peace should be based on the fact that the interlocutors are not two teams, but concerned compatriots, partners in change, and partners in stabilizing the country," further stressed Tawer who is from the troubled Nuba Mountains area.

The member of the Sovereign Council said the committee is expected to complete its mission in the next two days.

After what it will reach out "the partners in the armed struggle" to inform them about the peace body and agree with them on a unified vision about the Commission before the issuance of a constitutional decree by President of the Sovereign Council.

