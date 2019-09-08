September 7, 2019 (JUBA) – The Interim chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC), Amb. Lt. Gen. Augostino Njoroge has lauded the African Union Commission (AUC) and China for donating to the cantonment sites in South Sudan.

JMEC Deputy Chairperson Lt. Gen. Amb. Augostino Njoroge (File Photo JMEC)

"I am delighted to have witnessed the hand-over of in-kind support destined for different parts of South Sudan in order to facilitate the cantonment process. The materials were kindly donated by the African Union Commission (AUC),” Njoroge said in a statement.

"The in-kind support, which is in the form of large, durable, tents to house former combatants while they undergo cantonment, will go a long way in furthering the cantonment process,” he added.

The donation, he said, is a great step towards achieving successful cantonment, an essential component of the pre-transitional tasks.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the AUC for the consignment, and I urge all other partners to offer their unwavering support towards the critical process of cantonment. It is my hope that more support will arrive in the coming days and weeks,” added Njoroge.

In the statement, the official also acknowledged the donation of 1500 tons of rice from the government of China to South Sudan.

“Through the Ambassador of China, I would like to extend my thanks to the government of The People’s Republic of China,” he stressed.

Njoroge, however, expressed optimism that by end of September, the required 50% of the necessary unified forces will have been attained.

In September last year, the South Sudan’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace agreement, aimed at ending the devastating civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The parties, as part of the peace deal, agreed to commence cantonment of the opposition forces in 25 sites while government forces will be cantoned in 10 main barracks spread out in the country, with at least one for each phase.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 and the ongoing conflict has created one of the fastest-growing refugee crises in the world.

(ST)