 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 8 September 2019

IGAD’s special envoy meets S. Sudan’s Kiir over peace deal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 7, 2019 (JUBA) - The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) special envoy to South Sudan, Ismail Wais on Thursday met President Salva Kiir to discuss the 2018 peace deal.

JPEG - 73.1 kb
Ismail Wais, IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, briefs the Security Council on 27 February 2018 (UN Photo)

IGAD, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, said discussion between the two focused on three critical tasks necessary for the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity in November.

“The areas of concerns included; security arrangements, reconstitution of the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) Commission and the number of states and their boundaries,” partly reads the statement.

During the meeting, Wais urged Kiir to release the balance of the $100 million pledged for implementation of the peace agreement.

Meanwhile, Kiir reportedly said he was ready to meet rebel leader, Riek Machar in Juba and discuss the way forward on the formation of the new unity government.

The South Sudanese leader also called upon the people to welcome the opposition groups as brothers and sisters work together ahead of the formation of the transitional government of national unity.

Speaking on Veterans Day on Thursday, Kiir assured said the government of national unity would be formed in a few months, which will mark the end of the civil war.

“That government will run for three years and then the nation will go for general elections to choose near leader in the country,” he said.

In September last year, the rival factions in South Sudan’s conflict signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)

Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.