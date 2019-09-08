 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 8 September 2019

SPLM-N’s Agar declares Blue Nile area of natural disaster

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

78 people were killed by the torrential floods in Sudan (AP Photo)

September 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) declared the Blue Nile State a natural disaster area and called for international support for the flood-affected people.

At least 78 people have been killed in the past two weeks from flash floods after the worst rains in the country in at least a decade.

The torrential rains hit 16 out of 18 states in Sudan, resulting. The Blue Nile is one of the most affected areas in the country.

"The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North declares the Blue Nile region a natural disaster area due to the floods and rains which have struck the area and devastating its population and that the disaster has worsened these days," said Mailk Agar in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

The rebel group which fight the government forces in the Blue Nile State called upon all Sudanese, regional and international aid groups to expedite the provision of relief aid and humanitarian assistance to save the affected population especially the children, women and the elderly.

Agar said that over two hundred thousand people suffer from lack basic needs of food, medicine, shelter, clothing, communication interruptions and paralysis of movement, as a result of severe flooding.

The SPLM-N Agar has declared a unilateral cessation of hostilities for nearly three years but failed to strike a peace deal with the former regime.

So far an estimated 346,300 people have been affected by these floods, with more than 41,000 homes destroyed and almost 28,000 damaged across the country, according to the United Nations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)

Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.