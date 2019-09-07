Sudanese delegation to meet armed groups in Juba

September 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese delegation will travel to Juba on Monday to meet with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement led by Abdul Aziz al-Hilu, a member of the country’s sovereign council said on Saturday.

SPLM-N leader Malik Agar (L) talks to reporters in Juba with TMC deputy leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo on 27 July 2019 (ST Photo)

The chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Let. Gen. Abdel Fattah al- Burhan, received on Saturday a written message from the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, which was conveyed to him by the South Sudanese presidential security adviser Tut Kew Gatluak related to the negotiations between the Government of Sudan and the armed opposition groups.

In a press statement after al-Burhan meeting with the South Sudanese presidential aide, Sovereign Council member Shams al-Din Kabbashi confirmed the commitment of the Government of Sudan to establish peace in the country, pointing out that President Salva Kiir and the Government of South Sudan are the keenest for the success of the negotiations.

"The Sudanese negotiating delegation will go to Juba on Monday to start negotiations which include from the side of the movements, the Revolutionary Front and the SPLM North faction of Abdul Aziz al-Hilu."

Kabbashi stressed that the peace process is based on a partnership between the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers.

The Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said that consultations are underway to form the Peace Commission which will be tasked with the peace file.

The armed groups on Saturday said that a delegation would come to meet them in Juba from the Sovereign Council next week after receiving a special envoy from the prime minister met them.

"The SRF met with a special envoy from the Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok who assure the SRF of the determination and keenness of the transitional authority to achieve peace as a top priority (...) and requested the SRF cooperation in achieving this noble goal as soon as possible," said the rebel umbrella in a statement signed by its new leader Hadi Idriss.

During his meeting with the South Sudanese envoy on Saturday, Prime Minister Hamdouk said the armed movements were an integral part of the country’s change process.

Further, he praised the efforts of the Government of South Sudan and its invitation for the armed movements to facilitate a comprehensive peace agreement leading to achieve security and stability throughout the country.

He stressed that the environment is conducive to dialogue with armed movements, as an integral part of the process of change.

For his part, the Special Envoy of President Salva Kiir, Tut Galwak, said that the Government of South Sudan has completed preparations and arrangements for the success of the negotiations, adding that the stability of Sudan and South Sudan is interlinked.

The SRF leadership is holding meetings in the southern Sudanese capital Juba, where it has been present for weeks.

The rebel groups three days ago said they reunified the two SRF factions in preparations for the peace talks, adding now they will discuss the position paper for the talks.

The SRF statement said that the peace talks should lead to a just and comprehensive peace that addresses the root causes of the Sudanese crisis and addresses the effects of war.

(ST)