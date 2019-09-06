South Sudan’s Kiir urges citizens to unite, shun violence

September 5, 2019 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir on Thursday urged the country’s citizens to start shun the use of violence, unite as one people and speak the language of peace.

South Sudan’s Salva Kiir greets Rebecca Nyandeng Garang during the 64th Veterans Day celebrations in Juba, September 5, 2019 (PPU)

Speaking during the 64th Veterans Day celebrations in Juba, Kiir said people have had enough of civil war, hence the need for peace.

“Let us not talk about war in the country but speak about peace and development. War used to destroy the country and we have seen it as our people are suffering now,” he remarked.

Kiir, also commander in chief of the national army, said he would continue awarding medals to soldiers for their tireless contributions towards the liberation and freedom of the people of South Sudan.

The South Sudanese leader also called upon the people to welcome the opposition groups as brothers and sisters work together ahead of the formation of the transitional government of national unity.

He assured that the government of national unity would be formed in a few months, which will mark the end of conflict in the country.

“That government will run for three years and then the nation will go for general elections to choose near leader in the country,” he said.

In September last year, the rival factions in South Sudan’s conflict signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million.

However, in May, the rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the country’s fragile peace agreement.

A number of senior army officers, government officials, lawmakers and senior opposition figures attended the Veterans Day occasion.

Meanwhile, Colonel Rebecca Joshua Okwaci, a representing of the veterans, said the award is in recognition of roles veterans played to liberate the country.

Okwaci, also the minister for Roads and Bridges, urged the president to consider promoting veterans before they are retired to give the young generation a chance.

This year’s event, which took place at the defense general headquarters in Juba, was under the theme, “Thank you veterans”.

(ST)