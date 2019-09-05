 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 5 September 2019

Macron invites Sudan’s Hamdok to visit France

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


September 4, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - French President Emmanuel Macron has invited new Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to visit France within the upcoming weeks.

The invitation was extended to Hamdok personally by the French Ambassador to Sudan Emmanuelle Blatmann during a meeting with him on Wednesday.

"The French ambassador stressed the great interest Paris attaches to the (political) developments in Sudan and the success of its peaceful revolution, stressing the desire of her country to provide all possible support for the new civilian government," said Mohamed Abdallah al-Tom the Director-General of European and American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For his part, Hamdok stressed "his readiness to respond to the invitation of the French president at the earliest opportunity, to develop and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries."

He stressed the role that France can play in support for Sudan, given its international status and political weight as his country counts on the support of international institutions to get the needed funding for his economic programme.

He further said there are several areas for economic cooperation that can be discussed between the two countries in the coming period.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 September 12:15, by Eastern

    Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, etc (bad leaders by Juba standards) are already talking and inviting the Sudanese leader thanks to his exposure during his UN days. With Kiir stuck in that bush era, he only knows and will ever get invites from Putin, Xi Jinping, etc (strong and good leaders by Juba standards)...More rice, more AK47 and more suffering...!

    repondre message

  • 5 September 12:17, by Eastern

    Morons will yap that South Sudan and South Sudanese HAVE the rights to choose their friends and allies. If that was the case, do South Sudanese really have the right to choose who MISLEADS them...?! The power is in your hands!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)

Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.