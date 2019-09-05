 
 
 
S. Sudan’s Kiir urges Sudan’s opposition groups to embrace peace

September 4, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has urged the various opposition liberation movements in Sudan to unite for the sake peace the country’s new transitional government.

President Salva Kiir welcomes SLM leader Minni Minnawi in Juba on 20 August 2019 (SSPPU photo)

The presidential advisor on security affairs, Tut Kew Gatluak said Kiir engaged all the leaders of the Sudanese Liberation Movements in the effort to resolves conflict in the Sudan through peaceful means.

"President Kiir invited them to Juba to sit together and discuss after they agreed to unite in order to bring peace in Sudan and also to engage the Sudanese government on peaceful settlement of their grievances," he told reporters in the capital, Juba on Wednesday.

Gatluak, also the presidential envoy to Sudan peace mediation, said the South Sudan leader urged opposition groups to seek peaceful settlement of their outstanding differences with the government.

The presidential advisor said Kiir invited the various opposition groups, under the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) to come to Juba to unify the common vision to negotiate with the Transitional Sovereign Government in Sudan for a comprehensive peace in the country.

The oppositions group, Gatluak further said, assured the president on their readiness to implement the outcome of the meeting in Juba.

The leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-North (SPLM/A-N), Malik Agar, on his part, said unity among the various rebel groups is crucial to securing comprehensive peace in Sudan.

"When we don’t unite, we cannot achieve peace in Sudan. The first thing is to unite and then we can discuss our problems with government,” he said.

Last month, Sudan’s ruling generals and protest leaders signed a constitutional declaration, paving the way for a transition to civilian rule after over seven months of demonstrations and violence.

Under the agreement, signed in the capital Khartoum, a joint civilian-military ruling body will oversee the formation of a civilian government and parliament to govern for a three-year transition period.

The declaration was the result of fraught negotiations between the leaders of mass protests, which erupted in December against the three-decade rule of al-Bashir and the generals who ousted him in April.

(ST)

  • 5 September 08:06, by Eastern

    A Useful Idiot talking indeed...!

    The issue of peace in South Sudan is NOT about the politicians, Kiir included but about the PEOPLE out of power, out in there trying to make their living out of what mother South Sudan can give them. Kiir, Machar and their hordes of politicians are just miscreants.

    Now some long-snouted freaky fellows will say otherwise...!

    • 5 September 08:13, by South South

      Eastern,
      "The issue of peace in South Sudan is NOT about the politicians, Kiir included but about the PEOPLE out of power, out in there trying to make their living out of what mother South Sudan can give them."

      This is real monkey talking. When you are out of power and you want to get in to get power is called politic, but people of Karoyoo will not understand that.

      • 5 September 08:30, by Eastern

        South South the clueless snouty fellow,

        So Kiir should bear the pressure of his [mis]leadership silently - by continuing to fight as calling for politicians to embrace peace is not about to pay off...!

        An alliance is already being formed to fight his misrule rattan than embracing his feace - you don’t just embrace feace but WORK for it through HAVING political will. KIIR lacks this!

      • 5 September 08:42, by james john luka

        Where people run out of senses they talk nuisance.

      • 5 September 10:01, by jubaone

        Eastern
        This kiirminal is like that naked luakjieng who is telling another naked Darfurian to put on clothes when he himself hss none. Dress up yourself first, then tell others to dress up. Simple biblical theology and commonsense. The jienge kaffir is naturally a dummy.

  • 5 September 09:16, by Landlord

    What does Kiir know about peace? by the way, how do you call peace in Jenge language? South Sudan dog, can you tell us

    • 5 September 09:39, by james john luka

      The idiots of this century are really lucky. They talk shits in public boldly under the protection of media technology. They said things which they cannot say openly during their lifetime.

      • 5 September 09:47, by Eastern

        james john luka,

        Now what is this THING james john luka all about..?! LUKA for a name without a face is better than a douhe bag!

        Is Kiir, the Useful Idiot, your mother’s Oedipal Complex..?!

        Get this, Kiir will continue to be insulted as the status quo is maintained; that’s the cost of POOR leadership!

