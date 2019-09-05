SPLM-N al-Hilu says willing to negotiate peace with Sudan’s transitional government



September 4, 2019 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu Wednesday said willing to negotiate a political agreement with the new Sudanese government to end the armed conflict in the Two-Areas.

On Wednesday, al-Hilu took part in a meeting with the South Sudanese President for Sudanese armed groups at the end of consultation meetings on the peace he facilitated during the past two weeks.

Also, he held a separate meeting with President Kiir to inform him of his group readiness to engage in talks to end the armed conflict in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

Speaking to the Abu Dhabi based Alhadath News TV after his meeting with President Kiir, he said he said they will negotiate a peace agreement with the new government.

"The new government is a de facto government that has found recognition from the Sudanese people and therefore we will negotiate with it," he said.

"We believe that the signing of the political and constitutional declarations, the formation of the leadership council and the possibility of forming a cabinet or agreeing on it are a positive step in the right way," he further stressed.

Al-Hilu, however, did not say whether they will accept to form one negotiating team or endorse one negotiating position with the SPLM-N Malik Agar for the talks to end the eight-year conflict in the Two Areas.

For its part, the South Sudanese presidency issued a statement saying Kiir discussed with al-Hilu the challenges hampering stability in Sudan.

"General Abdel Aziz Adam commended President Kiir’s peace initiative and assured the President of his commitment to champion the call for sustainable peace in Sudan," further said the statement.

Kiir held a separate meeting with Malik Agar the leader of the other SPLM-N faction but the South Sudanese presidency did not issue a statement about this meeting.

(ST)