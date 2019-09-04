Sudan’s PM to officiate over Kiir, Machar meeting: official

September 3, 2019 (JUBA) – Sudan’s Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok is expected to officiate the face-to-face meeting between South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar, an official said Tuesday.

SPLM-IO leader Machar and President Kiir ink the goevrance agreement in Khartoum on 5 August 2018 (Photo Ugandan Presidency)

“Now there is a move from Sudanese government for the meeting between the opposition leader Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir in Juba with the supervision of the new Sudan Prime Minister who will come with Dr Machar,” Agok Makur, a member of the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) told reporters in Juba.

He did not, however, disclose when the long-awaited meeting would take place.

Last month, the regional bloc (IGAD) convened a consultative meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for South Sudan’s peace parties to discuss the security arrangement and the number of states.

The meeting also deliberated on the implementation of South Sudan’s peace deal and made recommendations on way forward.

South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of attempting a coup. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s conflicting parties signed a final peace deal in Addis Ababa after negotiations brokered by the Sudanese government and mandated by the regional bloc (IGAD).

In May, the South Sudanese rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The latest extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

(ST)