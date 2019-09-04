Sudanese Revolutionary Front reunites factions, elects new chairman

September 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) groups announced from the South Sudanese capital Juba on Tuesday the reunification of the two factions of the rebel umbrella and decided to hand over the organization’s leadership to the head of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council Hadi Idriss Yahia.

Hadi Idris, SLM-TC chairman

The move followed consultation meetings on their negotiating position sponsored by South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit, who is leading an initiative for peace in Sudan.

In October 2015, the SRF groups split in October 2015 after a dispute on the mechanism of the presidential transition.

According to the SRF spokesman, Mohamed Zakaria, the Juba meetings picked Hadi Idriss Yahia as a chairman, Malik Agar as his deputy and Gibril Ibrahim as secretary-general.

The SRF will hold an important meeting on Wednesday with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir to brief him on the outcome of their meeting.

Major Step

Yasir Arman, the deputy leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N), called the reunification of the Revolutionary Front "a major step in a new historical circumstance."

He told the Sudan Tribune Tuesday that the decision "came from the winds of the revolution and we are now moving towards a just peace and building a citizenship state without discrimination."

"The Revolutionary Front is now ready to reach a just peace and turn the page of a painful war with the accountability of all those who have been guilty of the crime against our people," he added.

He pointed out that the Sudanese revolution produced awareness throughout Sudan and created a new atmosphere of unity between the components of the Sudanese people, regions and nationalities that should not be undone.

He said the remanents of the former regime are still present in the different institutions and called for their removal.

"We are on the threshold of a new phase and this requires the unity of the Revolutionary Front as one team. Therefore we have responded to the climate of the revolution and the demands of our people, the Front chose a team led by a young man of a new generation, Hadi Idriss. His choice comes at a time when the Sudanese youth take the lead and play an influential role in the revolution".

Idriss, 42, was picked as leader of the SLM-TC in 2017 after the arrest of its former leader Nimir Abdel Rahman who had been arrested after taking part in a joint attack with the SLM-MM on the Sudanese army in May 2017.

Also, the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA), welcomed the decision to unite the two SRF factions.

SLFA al-Taher Hajer said the reunification represents an important impetus towards uniting the armed struggle adding that unity has become a popular demand and an urgent necessity for achieving complete change.

