email Email
print Print
pdfSave
September 2, 2019 (KAMPALA) - South Sudan warring factions are involved in recruiting refugees from settlement camps in northern Uganda to fight the war back home, new report has revealed.

JPEG - 64.9 kb
South Sudanese refugees at Nyumanzi settlement camp in Adjumani (Getty Image)

The International Refugee Rights Initiative (IRRI), a report conducted between December 2018 and May this year, said while some members of the warring parties visited refugee settlements to reunite with their families, others tended to target their political opponents.

Speaking during the launch of the report in Kampala last week, IRRI’s executive director, Achieng Akena, said parties involved in the South Sudanese conflict should be held accountable for their actions.

The report, among others, recommended thorough investigations into recruitment and abuses against refugees by the warring factions to ensure that individuals involved are arrested and prosecuted.

It further recommended that the Ugandan government increases police presence in refugee settlements, support training on refugee and host community relations, and strengthen community policing.

Meanwhile, the head of refugee integration and legal affairs in the Office of Prime Minister, Innocent Ndahiriwe dismissed IRRI’s findings.

“Let anyone challenge me on this with evidence because we have never come across cases of recruitment of refugees from settlements,” he told Daily Monitor.

There are reportedly more than 800,000 South Sudanese refugees in camps just inside Uganda.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 and the ongoing conflict has created one of the fastest-growing refugee crises in the world.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s conflicting parties signed a final peace deal in Addis Ababa after negotiations brokered by the Sudanese government and mandated by regional nations.

(ST)

  • 3 September 10:56, by South South

    We know this stupid behavior from rebels is taking place in the camps in Uganda. We will make sure to close it for good, wicked rebels and stupid.

    repondre message

    • 3 September 11:36, by Eastern

      South South,

      You can call it stupid and wicket or whatever you like, the regime in Juba will continue to be fought....

      Southern Sudanese villagers were drafted into the ranks and files of the SPLA to fight successive Khartoum regimes: they were accomodated and fed as REFUGEES in Itang, Dima, etc - Taban Deng and Pieng Deng are laughing at your stupidity...!

      repondre message

    • 3 September 11:38, by Eastern

      South South,

      Do you morons expect those opposed to Kiir’s dictatorship to recruit people from the moon? The refugees in the neighbouring countries are SOUTH SUDANESE and they have EVERY right to fight the regime hellbent driving a tribal agenda to the detriment of national cohesion and unity. Fight the rebels since you are the MAJORITY...!

      repondre message

      • 3 September 11:50, by South South

        Eastern,

        We are taking care of this dirty work of wicked rebels in refugee camps in Uganda. We are working with Uganda police to arrest suspect rebels in the camps. 4 were arrested yesterday and they maybe in Juba now. We will arrest anyone doing this dirty work and send him to Juba from Uganda, dirty people, we will teach them lessons.

        repondre message

        • 3 September 12:23, by Eastern

          South South,

          Don’t delude yourself on this; none of Lagu Isaac Jabakana, Alimas Francis, Gama Joseph and Arapa Paul El-Moi will set foot in Juba on deportation from Uganda as you wishfully expect! Their arrest is paving them a way for FURTHER RESETTLEMENT as you already agree that they are REFUGEES...!

          repondre message

          • 3 September 13:30, by South South

            Eastern,

            You are monkey and you will go back and forth with this, work of monkey. Those 4 rebels were arrested in the refugee camp with AK-47 in Uganda land. They are rebels doing recruitments in the camps. They will be our guests in Juba. We will clear all refugee camps from rebels. Uganda is working with us, the end.

            repondre message

            • 3 September 14:02, by Eastern

              South South,

              Then you are wasting your time trying hard to deal with MONKEY TRICKS, I hear Uganda is working with us.....!

              repondre message

              • 3 September 16:25, by South South

                Eastern,

                Yes, Uganda is with us, Kenya is with us, DRC is with us, Sudan is with us, Egypt is with us, Israel is with us. You can shit like a monkey if you don’t it.

                repondre message

    • 3 September 14:44, by jubaone

      South South
      You jienge tailless baboon. If defenceless children are victims of rapacious nyor savages, then they must absolve military training and be given guns to defend themselves and kill attacking jienge nyors. That is it. Wherever you see a MTN shoot on the spot. This we have instilled into our children. Case closed. Hang yourself jienge.

      repondre message

      • 3 September 16:24, by South South

        jubaone,

        Anyone who wants to carry a gun in South Sudan and face us is welcome, but we will not allow monkeys to run to Uganda to hide and then start doing this shit called recruitments while eating UN food. If you want war don’t run to refugee camp, stay in South Sudan monkey.

        repondre message

  • 3 September 11:00, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    The issues of recruitment is not true. We are the part of report

    repondre message

Comment on this article



