Sudan lifts ban on BBC Arabic radio

September 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday has lifted the ban of broadcasting on FM frequencies on BBC Arabic Radio imposed nine years ago.

An informed source told Sudan Tribune that team from the BBC Arabic service radio will arrive in the capital Khartoum within days to complete the discussion with Sudanese authorities on the resumption of broadcasting in the state of Khartoum first before to extend it to the other states.

On 9 August 2010, Sudanese ministry of information stopped the BBC from broadcasting in Khartoum, Port Sudan, Medani, and el-Obeid.

The decision was not linked to the news coverage but because the BBC had brought satellite equipment into the country through diplomatic channels in violation of an agreement signed in 1999.

Since the British government sought to convince Khartoum to reauthorize the BBC’s FM service but officials were considering the request.

Al-Burhan decision on the BBC opens the door for the lift of the ban on the French Radio Monte Carlo which has been banned since October 2010.

(ST)