Kuwait, Saudi Arabia deliver relief assistance to flood victims in Sudan



September 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Kuwait and Saudi Arabia airlifted disaster relief to Sudan’s flood-ravaged regions, Sudanese humanitarian officials said on Monday.

shipping humanitarian aid and relief materials for people affected by flash floods and rains arrived in Khartoum on Monday.

In press statements, Sudan’s Deputy Commissioner-General for Humanitarian Aid, Mohamed Fadlallah Siraj said that a plane arrived Monday from Kuwait carrying humanitarian aid, including shelter materials, nutritional materials and environmental items.

"The aid will be sent directly to the affected areas to be delivered to the needy," Siraj added.

For his part, Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Sumait, Director General of the Direct Aid, a Kuwaiti aid group said that country stands with Sudan and supports it in these critical circumstances".

He further announced that other aid planes will arrive until the crisis is overcome.

Flash floods and rains in Sudan have resulted in the death of 62 people so far. Some 194,000 people have been affected. The worst affected states are Khartoum, White Nile and Kassala states.

Also, King Salman Humanitarian aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) announced that two aircrafts loaded with shelter, food and medical assistance arrived in Khartoum as a part of Saudi aid for flood-affected areas in Sudan.

In a statement released in Riyadh, Abdullah Al Rabeeah, the KSrelief Supervisor General said the Saudi aid will be distributed to civilians in flooded areas in the states of Khartoum, White Nile, and River Nile.

The assistance consists of 1,000 tents, 6,000 blankets and 2,000 rugs as well as spraying equipment and pesticides necessary to prevent the transmission of diseases. Further, the Saudi aid planes brought 5 tons of medical supplies and solutions, and 1,500 food baskets (111 tons).

(ST)