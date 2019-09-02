 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 2 September 2019

Sudan’s FFC leaders cancel public meeting in North Darfur after hostile protest

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Protesters in El Fasher Stadium during a public meeting organised by the FFC leaders on 1 September 2019 (SLM-MM photo)
September 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A group of Youth prevented a public meeting organized by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in EL-Fasher football stadium to protest the rejection of the political coalition of the demands made par Darfur armed groups for peace in Sudan.

An FFC delegation including Sara Nugdalla, National Umma Party (NUP) Secretary-General, Mohamed Nagi Alasam of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), Khalid Omer Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) Secretary-General and Osman Taha of the Sudanese Communist Party planned to address Sudanese in El-Fasher as part of a national tour to mobilize popular support for the upcoming government as they now form the ruling coalition in Sudan.

However, a group of youth holding banners against the Political Agreement and the Constitutional Declaration chanted slogans "No, no for marginalization" "Where is peace, where is the revolution?" and throw stones at the delegation when Alasam took the floor to make a speech.

Citing an eyewitness Ibrahim Adam, the Darfur 24 website reported that a group of sympathizers of the several armed groups including Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi (SLM-AW), Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Gibril Ibrahim, along with other supporters of the SLM Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) came to the site of the meeting from Abu Shuk and Zamzam camps for displaced persons outside El Fasher carrying banners denouncing the agreement between Military and civilians on the transitional authority.

In a statement on its page on Facebook, the SLM-AW warned "against provoking the victims of genocide and ethnic cleansing" adding they follow "attempts to market the government of the Ingaz-2 formed by the al-Bashir’s security committee and some FFC groups".

For its part, the SLM-MM posted the videos of the protest that led to cancelling the meeting saying that masses of North Darfur are angry at the status quo created by the forces of freedom and change.

While the JEM issued a statement denouncing the agreement signed by FFC and the military council adding "It is not worth celebrating as much as it is worth overtaking and continuing the path of struggle until the demands of the revolution are fully realized."

The armed groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) intensified recently their verbal attacks and strong criticism against the FFC political factions accusing them of rejecting peace and seeking to control the transitional institutions to exclude the representatives of the marginalized areas.

The rift between the armed groups and the political forces has become clear after a meeting held in Cairo last month as the FFC political groups reiterated their rejection to include a provision establishing the primacy of peace agreements over the transitional constitution. Further, they refused to allocate cabinet seats in the transitional administration for the SRF groups pointing that they are for technocrats, not politicians.

FFC CONDEMN

After the cancellation of the meeting, the delegation held a press conference vowing to continue their meetings across the country and stressed their commitment to achieving peace during the first six months.

Also, they stressed that the constitutional declaration includes all that was agreed with the SRF groups in Addis Ababa last July except the two contentious points of the quota in the government and the primacy of peace agreement.

Further, in a statement released on its website on Sunday evening, the FFC condemned on the attack against its leaders in El Fasher during the public meeting.

"The Field Work Committee regrets what happened this evening in El Fasher after the chaos in the podium and the attack on some leaders of the Forces for Freedom and Change," read the statement.

"We apologize to the people of El Fasher and all the people of Darfur for the cancellation of the meeting," said the FFC before to add "We emphasize that this individual behaviour does not represent El Fasher people who received us with their generosity and hospitality."

Different sources said the SRF groups in Darfur have decided to carry out public protests to show their opposition for FFC groups and their upcoming government.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok stressed that he would actively work to achieve peace in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)

Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.