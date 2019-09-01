Sudan’s PM to lead Sudan’s delegation to UNGA 74

August 31, 2019(KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok will lead Sudan’s delegation to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 74) which will open on 17 September 2019.

The list of speakers at the UNGA 74 meetings seen by the Sudan Tribune showed the Sudanese prime minister among the world leaders who will address the annual meetings, including U.S. President Donald Trump, German Prime Minister Angela Merkel and other leaders.

Hamdok will deliver his speech on September 27 as the highest-ranking Sudanese official to take part in the event since 2010, when former Vice President Ali Osman Taha represented Sudan.

UN officials spoke about a high-level meeting event on Sudan during

the high-level week of the General Assembly, which will begin on 23 September.

Observers believe that Hamdok’s participation in the UN General Assembly meetings will allow him to garner more international support for his transitional government.

Also, he is expected to discuss with world leaders debt relief, and to raise with the U.S. officials ways to resume talks on the normalization of bilateral relations and Sudan’s removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, opening the door for further international assistance.

Shams al-Din Kabbashi, a member of the Sovereign Council, confirmed Hamdok’s participation in the meetings in New York.

In statements released on Saturday, he said that the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan received an official invitation to participate in the UNAG 74 meetings but and referred it to the Prime Minister who should lead the Sudanese delegation to the annual international gathering.

(ST)