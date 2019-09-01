 
 
 
South Sudanese opposition movements unite to end civil war

August 31, 2019 (HAGUE) – A group of South Sudanese opposition movements have resolved to unite with the objective of ending the civil war by achieving a “just and genuine” peace in South Sudan.

JPEG - 64.1 kb
S. Sudan Government and opposition delegates wave hands with the Sudanese FM after the signing of the power sharing deal in Khartoum on 25 July 2018 (SUNA photo)

The resolution emerged at the end of a two-day conference three opposition movements held at The Hague in The Netherlands from August 29-30.

The symposium, which was held under the theme, “Launching the New Vision of Hope and Transformation in South Sudan”, was attended by South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA), the Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R- SPLM) and the South Sudan United Front/Army (SSUF/A).

The group, in a communique extended to Sudan Tribune, said the conference agreed to form a leadership council comprising of leaders of SSNDA, R-SPLM and SSUF/A to coordinate their efforts.

“Furthermore, the movements that participated in the conference agreed to a joint Declaration of Principles that charts a new vision and hope for South Sudan, in order to rescue the country from collapse and fragmentation,” it reads in part.

The group, under “United South Sudanese Opposition Movements” also committed to end the suffering of the people of South Sudan.

“In addition, they highlighted the need to build a new South Sudan with a national identity that embraces its rich ethnic diversity, and is responsive to the needs and views of all its citizens,” stressed the communiqué signed by representatives of the three movements.

The opposition coalition also vowed establish a peaceful and stable democratic state that is based on the rule of law, further stressing that no military solution can achieve a lasting peace.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s conflicting parties signed a final peace deal in Addis Ababa after negotiations brokered by the Sudanese government and mandated by the regional bloc (IGAD).

The civil war in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over two million since its outbreak in December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 September 05:01, by South South

    - Shit, NAS leader General Thomas Cirillo (Bari)
    - Pagan Amum (Chollo)
    - Oyai Deng Ajak ( Chollo)
    - Ajawin (Chollo)

    Two tiny tribes of South Sudan are talking shit, no more.

    repondre message

    • 1 September 05:21, by Khent

      South Sudan

      Your response is a perfect distillation of the root causes of this needless and terribly destructive war. You’re clearly associating tribal size (quantity) with value (quality) when the Dinka have utterly failed to demonstrate the association between the two. South Sudan has been ’managed’ (ROFL!) by the Dinka for 15 years, so...

      repondre message

      • 1 September 05:39, by South South

        Khent,

        Don’t talk to me like a child. I have to have a tribe first in South Sudan in order to be South Sudanese, and I have to love my tribe very, anything other than that is fake and stupid. I hope you get my point. NAS is shit with Thomas who stole SPLA monkey. Pagan Amum stole $60 millions from SPLM

        repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

