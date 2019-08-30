 
 
 
Friday 30 August 2019

South Sudan to assess damages caused by oil pollution

August 29, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan will send a team of environmental experts to assess the magnitude of damages caused by pollution in oil-producing areas, a senior government official said.

JPEG - 10.1 kb
A pipeline that transports crude oil from the south to Port Sudan (Reuters)

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Juba on Tuesday, the Petroleum minister, Awow Daniel Chuang said an environmental audit to be conducted by an international company will begin in two weeks.

“This exercise will be carried out by an international company to give us leeway to correct some of the damage that has occurred,” he said.

Chuang said the team will inspect the extent to which oil pollution has destroyed lives and environment, mainly in the Upper Nile region.

Over the years, activists have criticized South Sudan government of failing to tackle widespread environmental pollution in oil-rich areas.

It recently emerged also that pollution from oil has led to an increase in the number of deformed babies and stillbirths in oil areas, with reports attributing the cause to heavy metals used in oil production.

According to the Petroleum Act of 2012, oil production activities should be done in manner ensuring high levels of health and safety.

South Sudan, where oil revenues make up nearly 98 percent of the budget, has been reeling an under economic crisis due to civil war.

Before the conflict in 2013, South Sudan was producing 250,000 barrels per day, but its current production is 175,000 barrels per day.

The world’s youngest nation, which has one of the largest reserves of crude in sub-Saharan Africa, is struggling to increase oil production months after the signing of the peace deal in September 2018.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

