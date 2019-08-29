 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 29 August 2019

Three people killed in fresh attacks in Lol state: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August, 28, 2019 (WAU) – At least three people were killed in fresh clashes between government forces and rebels loyal to South Sudan’s former army chief, Paul Malong in Lol State, an official said.

JPEG - 90.3 kb
SPLA forces patrol the street of Wau town on May 16, 2016 (ST)

The state information minister, Anei Anei said Tuesday’s clashes between the country rival forces occurred north-east of Raja town.

Malong is the chairman of the South Sudan United Front (SSUF) movement.

“Three soldiers were killed during the attack and two senior officers were captured by pro-government forces,” Anei told Sudan Tribune.

“The insurgents attacked Raja base of SSPDF, but when they realized that their powers were not equal to the SSPDF soldiers, they pulled back and now the situation is relativity calm,” stressed the minister.

According to Anei, pro-government forces captured 13 soldiers, including SSUF’s deputy commander, Colonel Fadil Ahmed Fadil.

“They abducted three farmers and five youth on the outskirts of Raja town. This unacceptable and against human rights law,” he said.

Anei appealed to the armed opposition group to free abductees.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s conflicting parties signed a final peace deal in Addis Ababa after negotiations brokered by the Sudanese government and mandated by the regional bloc (IGAD).

The civil war in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over two million since its outbreak in mid-December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 August 09:51, by Eastern

    What is killing people in Lol even after Paulo Malongo’s outfit has been wiped out?!

    South South, what’s happening....?

    repondre message

    • 29 August 11:19, by Pakuai

      Eastern,
      Do you know that SUDAN TRIBUNE & RADIO TAMAZUJ are foreign online tabloids edited in foreign countries and have their own selfish agenda against South Sudan peace and stability. There are no three people killed in Lol state, this is nonsense is a made up story by the enemies of piece in South Sudan. Mr. Eastern Paul Malongdit and his people of Aweil Dinka/Jieng are not your fools who>>>

      repondre message

      • 29 August 11:25, by Pakuai

        like to shot their own feet in service to our enemies exchange free food rations or supplies. Let me tell the truth Mr. Eastern chap. If people of Malual Giernyang Dinka/Jieng were to be throwing tantrums like most our South Sudanese idiots. We would be would a great sh*t today. Yes, our enemies have never left us our country and our people alone. We never expected them to go anywhere anyway>>>

        repondre message

        • 29 August 11:32, by Pakuai

          In fact our enemies have multiplied. The US, the UK, their UN, NGOs and some of their creeps here in our regions these days are allies during ’the day and our enemies’ during the night. But until the South Sudanese people themselves open their foolish eyes damn wide open. Our country & our people are going to be constantly played chess game or football circus played by the criminals we often>>>

          repondre message

          • 29 August 11:37, by Pakuai

            call our allies or uncles in order to achieve their own selfish interests. We have all the land we need, but our fools don’t want to farm it. They just want free food and then complain that that the food is not enough. And that people are suffering. Everyone want the government job. And when they are paid those little government pounds then they would want to spend that money from buying food>>>

            repondre message

            • 29 August 11:43, by Pakuai

              from Uganda or Kenya. And wait for the next cycle. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and some their media propaganda machines have ’stumbled on a jackpot’ in South Sudan and over South Sudanese. There are a lot of hungry people in Darfur, Esstern North Sudan, Central Africa republic (CAR), Northern Nigeria, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Kenya, Burundi, DR Congo, Malawi and other countries>>>

              repondre message

              • 29 August 11:47, by Pakuai

                But the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps in between don’t propagate their lies and lies after in those other countries. But the names of the hungry ’South Sudan and the South Sudanese people’ is sound better or sweet and good for the ’US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and their creeps’ dirty project over South Sudan & over South Sudanese people>>>

                repondre message

                • 29 August 12:00, by Pakuai

                  And majority of South Sudanese seem to have resigned themselves to these relentless and dirty project being played over our country & over our people----a life of living on free things. Even our so-called PhD doctors who should know better are the ones being used by our enemies to project their evil ’White Americans, English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their UN, their>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 29 August 12:11, by Pakuai

                    sleazy NGOs, their gulf Arab states financiers and some their lackeys here in our IGAD and the AU. Mr’. Eastern, for those South Sudanese people in the know, the South Sudanese was projected to be destroyed. No one wanted South Sudan & South Sudanese people’s independence. South Sudan was projected to be made ’Hong Kong, Dubai or Shanghai’ and South Sudanese people were to be fed ’Genetically>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 29 August 12:16, by Pakuai

                      modified corned (maize), Sorghum or lintel from the US and other Europeans countries and the resources from South Sudan would be taken in exchange and used to prop up the Europeans, the US, their evil juus (so-called israelis or gulf Arab states manufacturing hubs or centres to be set up in South Africa, Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), North Sudan or Ghana in West Africa>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 29 August 12:21, by Pakuai

                        Oil for food in other word:https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/impact-un-oil-food-scandal
                        https://www.un.org/Depts/oip/
                        Mr. Eastern
                        South Sudan and South Sudanese people are what the evils in the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps around the world always ’set up’ their ’own their own’ standards against all the times>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 29 August 12:28, by Pakuai

                          in 1989-1991, during the fall of the communism/socialism, Mr. Riek Machar was ’caught red-handed’ telling the South Sudanese ’red army’ in ’Markest (post)’ in Gambella region. To prepare for a tough war. And in July 1991. Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol and Adwok Nyabe staged their 1991 coup against the SPLM/A at the directives of the US, the UK & their allies>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 29 August 12:34, by Pakuai

                            Mr. Riek Machar went back to Khartoum and went and negotiated their so-called ’Khartoum peace Agreement (KPA) IN 1997’. A peace of rubbish that was ’shredded by Mr. Omar Hassan El Bahsir & his Lieutenants and tossed it onto the traitors faces and told them to get f-ck’ Mr. Riek Machar and Lam Akol came back in in 2002 humiliated and were welcomed back by the South Sudanese people>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 29 August 12:53, by Pakuai

                              because South Sudanese people believe, with unity, they can move mountains. And Mr. Riek Machar and Lam Akol and bunch of their militias were integrated back into the mainstream SPLM/A in 2002 after they went and served our our enemies. On the 15/12/2015 Mr. Riek Machar and his losers started the same reckless armed rebellion to take power by force and again in the 07/07/2016 in Juba>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 29 August 13:02, by Pakuai

                                at the directives of his US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states financiers & some of their creeps here in our own region of IGAD and the AU Mr. Eastern piece of troll. Was (Mr. Riek Machar) was smuggled out by the UN and UNIMISS to Khartoum. His Siamese twin, Mr. Lam Akol went and joined him in Khartoum shortly after>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 29 August 13:07, by Pakuai

                                  Now our Riek Machar, Lam Aklol, Pagan Amuom and Thomas Cirillo are being kept in ’Khartoum, Adis Ababa, Nairobi and other foreign capitals’ and they are being used as ’blackmails and bargaining cards’ by the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their creeps here in our IGAD and the AU TO CRAWL THEIR EVIL>>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 29 August 13:13, by Pakuai

                                    SELVES INTO OUR country and over our people to come and ’START THEIR BULLSH*T’ again where they left it on the 15/12/2013, 07/07/2016. But the evils are playing with ’FIRE’ Mr. Eastern. The evils love affair with our country and our people has gone too far and the evils are going to be bombed to NEAR OBLIVION OUT of our country and over our people. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Who says want>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 29 August 13:19, by Pakuai

                                      the evil ’white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) or their Bantuses in our country fools? Not even one fools’. Mr. Eastern, what angers guys like myself the most is. We keep informing our lowly informed South Sudanese fools that our country & our people are>>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 29 August 13:24, by Pakuai

                                        ’coveted’ by the greatest evils on earth. And these evils are very dangerous. Our ’country & our people’ are their most ’prized on earth’ and this is not because they really love our country and our people, but because of they love ’our resources, lands, our Nile waters and of course to fight China companies’ through ’proxies’ and of course to ’reunite our country>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 29 August 13:33, by Pakuai

                                          our people with cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan’ just like they did with their then ’East and West Germany’ during their so-called COLD WAR. And the evils would then run to their CAPITALS and PROPAGATE their USUAL lies after lies that their so-called *Western civilization or Capitalism have prevails over their so-called Communism or socialism*>>>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 29 August 13:41, by Pakuai

                                            Mr. Eastern,
                                            The US, the UK and other so-called western allies trade with, China. And so do many countries around the world and all countries here in our own Africa. But when it comes to ’South Sudan and the South Sudanese people’ the US, the UK, their UN, their, sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps in between don’t want ’South Sudan & South Sudanese’>>>

                                            repondre message

                                            • 29 August 13:46, by Pakuai

                                              people to trade with China and the Chinese people. South Sudanese are pojected to be ’Geo-politically fought over and chess game or football fought over’ just like what the evils did with Eastern DR Congo, Angola, Mozambique, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Somalia, some countries in West Africa Africa, Middle East, Asia, Cuba, South America and Eastern Europe during their so-called COLD WAR>>>

                                              repondre message

                                              • 29 August 13:52, by Pakuai

                                                Mr. Eastern,
                                                South Sudan is not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has and will never ever will under the sun and even in million years chap. And South Sudanese people are not these vermin subjects or slaves. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Mr. Eastern. We have informed our lowly informed South Sudanese idiots to ’never ever borrow any a single cent from the evil corporate>>>

                                                repondre message

                                                • 29 August 13:58, by Pakuai

                                                  America or European so-called ’World Bank or IMF’ banking cartels whatsoever. No one is going to use the US dollars anyway. Majority of South Sudanese in the know, know this simple facts. The evils are going to be destroyed with their scams. South Sudan central bank and resources keys have not yet been taken so do countries like Somalia, Iran,>>>

                                                  repondre message

                                                  • 29 August 14:04, by Pakuai

                                                    Zimbabwe, Syria, Myanmar (Burma), Venezuela, Nicaragua, China’s central bank was almost usurped by the vermin. Hong Kong is where one their evil banking branch is stationed. the evil juus (so-called israelis and wall street banking cartels) went and set up their banking cartel shops in Russia federation after the fall of USSR. And those banking cartels the scammers went and set up in Russia>>>>

                                                    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)

Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.