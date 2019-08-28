 
 
 
UNMISS sets up center to empower women in Wau State

August 27, 2019 (WAU) – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has established a fully refurbished women’s rehabilitation in Wau State to help empower them politically and economically.

JPEG - 48.5 kb
Wau Women Association members at the opening of the rehabilitation center, August 21, 2019 (UNMISS photo)

The $45,000 facility, funded by UNMISS through its Relief, Reintegration and Protection Section’s quick impact projects, will reportedly help skill women by offering short courses to those who had no chance of getting formal education due to early marriage.

“Today is a historic day. The rehabilitation centre was established in 1969 but was not functioning for many years due to dilapidated buildings and other facilities,” Rougaia Madut Abdalla, an advisor to the Wau Women’s Association (WWA) told UN mission last week.

On her part, the state minister for Child, Gender and Social Development, Gabriella Ali said centre was unfunctional for several years due to lack of facilities that hinder women in the area from active engagement in peace building and tabling their concerns.

“But as of today, the centre will provide full services and bring all women together to discuss their challenges and contribute to debates and solutions to their problems,” said Ali.

Julie Kiwanuka, the UNMISS representative who was present at the handover of the center event said the aim of the quick impact project is to provide safe space where women can meet to promote their participation in conversations that can and should promote their agency in governance and economic empowerment.

She lauded stakeholders, including UNMISS Civil Affairs Division, who supported the project, and urged the WWA’s leadership to use the rehabilitated space as a platform for inclusion of all women in finding solutions to end conflict, resolve differences and promote peace.

The project was reportedly developed in line with UN resolutions on women, peace and security, which guide work to promote gender equality and strengthen women’s participation, protection and rights across the conflict cycle, from conflict prevention through post-conflict reconstruction.

Several senior government officials, local leaders, local charities, UN agencies and residents witnessed the handover ceremony at WWA.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

