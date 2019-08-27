

August 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated $ 2.8 million to respond to acute emergencies in Sudan including the recent flooding throughout the country, while Kuwait announced it will fly a humanitarian air bridge for the relief of the people affected by the floods starting Friday.

"The U.S. government through USAID finalized an agreement with the IOM on August 20 for $2.8 million to meet acute and new emergencies countrywide under the rapid response fund (RRF), to include the recent flooding throughout Sudan," said a statement released the U.S. embassy in Khartoum received by the Sudan Tribune

The statement pointed out that the flood response includes shelter, non-food items, drugs and medical supplies, water, sanitation and hygiene, and protection, in addition, to support in the areas of logistics and transport.

Meanwhile, Kuwait is planning to operate an air bridge of humanitarian aid to people affected by floods in Sudan, the country’s humanitarian aid chief said on Monday.

"The airlift from Kuwait will begin arriving next Friday by plane carrying more than 40 tons of food and medicine," the official news agency SUNA quoted the acting chairman of the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) Mohammed Al-Sinari as saying.

In a press statement following his meeting with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Sudan, Al-Sinari said that HAC will receive the aid and distribute it to the affected people according to priority.

According to official figures, flash floods and rains in Sudan have resulted in the death of 62 people so far. Some 194,000 people have been affected. The worst affected states were Khartoum, White Nile and Kassala states.

In a statement released on Friday, the UNICEF Sudan said the floods have affected over 190,000 people in 15 different states in the country including Khartoum. 60 people were reportedly killed.

"The flooding caused partial or total damage to over 34,000 houses which made people in dire need of shelter, sanitation and hygiene services, health and food supplies," said the UNICEF.

(ST)