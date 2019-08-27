August 26, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has urged his country’s citizens residing in Uganda to return home and participate in the implementation of the revitalized peace accord.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir (L) greets Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni at State House, Entebbe, August 24, 2019 (PPU)

Kiir made the remarks at the end of his two-day state visit to Uganda.

“Now the guns are almost silent. The forces that are still resistant are not a big threat. I welcome all those that are willing to return home to participate in the transitional government before the national elections that are underway for people to take decision on who is to lead them,” he said.

Uganda hosts Africa’s largest refugee population – one and a quarter million people, with two-thirds having fled conflict in South Sudan.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s conflicting parties signed a final peace deal in Addis Ababa, after negotiations brokered by the Sudanese government and mandated by the regional bloc, (IGAD).

However, although last year’s peace accord raised hopes for some South Sudanese that they could soon return home, the fragile peace has discouraged many from leaving Uganda’s refugee camps.

Meanwhile two leaders reportedly discussed matters relating to the extension of the road and electricity to South Sudan’s Capital, Juba.

Museveni, an ally of Kiir, was quoted saying South Sudanese do not need war but peace and elections in order to stabilize their country.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy, Riek Machar of plotting to overthrow his rule, accusations the latter dismissed.

The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of others, prompting the United Nations to rank the country as Africa’s biggest refugee crisis.

(ST)