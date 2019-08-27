 
 
 
S. Sudan’s Kiir urges citizens to return home

August 26, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has urged his country’s citizens residing in Uganda to return home and participate in the implementation of the revitalized peace accord.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir (L) greets Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni at State House, Entebbe, August 24, 2019 (PPU)

Kiir made the remarks at the end of his two-day state visit to Uganda.

“Now the guns are almost silent. The forces that are still resistant are not a big threat. I welcome all those that are willing to return home to participate in the transitional government before the national elections that are underway for people to take decision on who is to lead them,” he said.

Uganda hosts Africa’s largest refugee population – one and a quarter million people, with two-thirds having fled conflict in South Sudan.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s conflicting parties signed a final peace deal in Addis Ababa, after negotiations brokered by the Sudanese government and mandated by the regional bloc, (IGAD).

However, although last year’s peace accord raised hopes for some South Sudanese that they could soon return home, the fragile peace has discouraged many from leaving Uganda’s refugee camps.

Meanwhile two leaders reportedly discussed matters relating to the extension of the road and electricity to South Sudan’s Capital, Juba.

Museveni, an ally of Kiir, was quoted saying South Sudanese do not need war but peace and elections in order to stabilize their country.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy, Riek Machar of plotting to overthrow his rule, accusations the latter dismissed.

The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of others, prompting the United Nations to rank the country as Africa’s biggest refugee crisis.

(ST)

  • 27 August 08:40, by Malakal county Simon

    If you don’t distance yourself from being an ally to Museveni and be leader of South Sudanese peoples attended to their needs and listen their views, you will always be useful idiot in the eyes of Museveni and Jinubeen as well.... Peace come at heart, and not just words..

    • 27 August 08:40, by Malakal county Simon

      If you don’t distance yourself from being an ally to Museveni and be leader of South Sudanese peoples attended to their needs and listen to their views, you will always be useful idiot in the eyes of Museveni and Jinubeen as well.... Peace come at heart, and not just words..

      • 27 August 08:49, by Malakal county Simon

        cont...

        "Now the guns are almost silent. The forces that are still resistant are not a big threat" The above quote from the president himself, is not compelling.... Guns sizes it does not matter when it’s comes to killings because gun is a gun and any gun, can kills.... It’s seems this unwanted president, is far from committing himself to bring peace by all means to our beloved nation!!

        • 27 August 10:27, by Midit Mitot

          Bring Peace first in to the country, where will these people leaving while the country is at war?

          • 27 August 10:42, by jubaone

            Oh yes, our fellow Madi and Acholi are eager to return to their ancestral lands, but first jienge settlers and squatters must return to their luaks. Do you want Madi and Acholi people to go to Jonglei or Warrap? Jienges have no fucking business still hanging around in Equatoria lands. God wasn’t a fool to give each one his/her space in SS. Land4Peace. Period.

