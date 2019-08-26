 
 
 
Monday 26 August 2019

South Sudan signs trade facilitation agreement

August 25, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan National Revenue Authority (NRA) and TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) have inked an agreement to promote trade and help the young nation, whose economy largely depends on oil revenues, diversify into other sectors by establishing modern systems for the faster clearance of goods.

The deal, officials said in statement, will link South Sudan to the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking system (RECTs), which is currently implemented on the Northern Corridor in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through the respective revenue and customs administrations.

RECTs is a web-based integrated system used to monitor transit cargo from departure to the final destination.

The new trade agreement is in important in that it will assist Juba in reducing the cost of security bonds, theft and diversions, and enhance security on the transit route from the port of Mombasa.

TMEA, however, said it hopes South Sudan’s Government of National Unity, expected to be inaugurated on November 12, will materialise.

“We are committed to doing our part, but it has to be stressed that we need a government of national unity to stick to the peace deal and start doing good work for the citizens in November,” said TMEA CEO Frank Matsaert at the signing of the deal on Friday last week.

South Sudan, where oil revenues make up nearly 98 percent of the budget, has been reeling an under economic crisis due to civil war.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 August 10:26, by Eastern

    Of course, South Sudanese are very good and quick at signing agreements without even reading them...!

    This is typical of the sophomoric and grovelling charateristics of dudes like Thouth Thouth aka South Sudan: congratulation, this is a good development, etc....

    repondre message

    • 26 August 11:02, by South South

      Eastern,

      Please respect yourself and don’t show us your weakness. We have the best well educated people in our community. Our attorney general has a master degree from Harvard. People who love monkey and speak like monkeys, like calling Zebra (Jebra), Azande tribe (Ajande) are nothing but monkey to us.

      repondre message

      • 26 August 11:35, by South South

        Eastern, jubaone and The Rhino,

        Read this good news:

        "trucks loaded with food items donated by the South African government have safely reached South Sudan’s Yei River State, a local relief official said."

        At the moment, we have over 60,000 returnees who arrived in Yei since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement and in Kajo-Keji alone, we have received over 20,000 returnees for the las

        repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

