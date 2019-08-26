Floods kill 62 people, as FFC call to declare national disaster in Sudan



August 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Health Ministry announced that death toll of heavy floods and rains rose to 62 people, while the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) called on the government to declare the floods as a national disaster.

In a press conference on Sunday, the acting undersecretary of the health ministry Suleiman Abdel Jabbar said that 17 states were affected by heavy rain and floods, stressing at the same time that the situation did not reach a stage to declare a national disaster or appealing for foreign aid.

"35,850 families were affected throughout the country, 22.676 houses destroyed, 13074 houses partially damaged or destroyed, 8780 pit toilets collapsed, 3636 livestock dead and 150 public facilities damaged," the health official said.

For its part, FFC warned that the country is facing a serious situation with flooding of the Nile River and continued rainfall across the country, and called to take the required measures including the declaration of national disaster in the country.

"We have been following with concern the suffering of people as a result of damage caused by the floods and terrible destruction of their homes and property, loss of lives and the death of livestock" the FFC in a statement seen by Sudan Tribune.

The opposition coalition urged the international, regional and local organizations to assist those affected in the affected areas.

In a statement released on Friday, the UNICEF Sudan said the floods have affected over 190,000 people in 15 different states in the country including Khartoum. 60 people were reportedly killed.

"The flooding caused partial or total damage to over 34,000 houses which made people in dire need of shelter, sanitation and hygiene services, health and food supplies," said the UNICEF.

(ST)