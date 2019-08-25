 
 
 
Al-Bashir’s party voices its support to Sudan’s prime minister

Sudan's Prime Minsiter Abdallah Hamdok swearing in on 21 August 2019 (AFP photo)

August 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The National Congress Party (NCP) of ousted President Omer al-Bashir announced its support for the newly appointed Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok who will lead Sudan’s transitional government.

An NCP leading figure who asked not to be named told the Turkish Anadolu Agency on Friday that "Hamdok had been contacted by senior leaders of the party," without disclosing the names of those leaders.

"The NCP leaders expressed their welcome Hamdok for taking office and confirmed their support for his government in the interest of stability and development of the country during the transitional period," the NCP official added.

Hamdok who was sworn-in on Wednesday 21 August has to form his 20-minister government before 28 August.

Some newspapers known for their links with the former regime reported that Ibrahim Ghandour, a former foreign minister and deputy NCP chairman was appointed as an interim leader of the Islamist party.

The military council that ruled the country for 4 months didn’t dissolve the party of ban its activities but confiscated its funds and assets pointing it belongs to the Sudanese people.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

