August 24, 2019 (JUBA) - China on Friday signed a couple of technical collaboration agreements with South Sudan, one of which involves establishing 47 drilling boreholes in the East African nation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

The Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, Hua Ning was quoted saying clean water and medical services would be provided to millions of South Sudanese citizens under the newly signed contracts.

"I am very honored to sign two cooperative projects between China and South Sudan, one is bore holes drilling and water supply project,” said Hua.

"The Chinese government is going to help build 47 drilling boreholes of which 32 are normal wells and the rest hand pumps,” he added.

In April, South Sudan’s Health ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to promote infrastructural development in the young nation.

China is one of the countries that recognised South Sudan’s independence when it seceded from neighbouring Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)