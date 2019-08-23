Emir of Qatar congratulates head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and PM

August 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Thursday congratulated Sudanese senior officials for the formation of the Sovereign Council and the appointment of the prime minister.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends the 25th Arab Summit in Kuwait City, March 25, 2014 (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

The head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan received a congratulatory cable from Tamim on the occasion of the formation of the Sovereignty Council and his swearing-in of the Council said the official news agency SUNA.

Also, The Emir of Qatar congratulated Abdallah Hamdok for his appointment as the head of the transitional government.

After the ouster of the former President Omer al-Bashir, the military council was perceived as taking the side of the Saudi UAE in their conflict with Qatar.

The Qatari news agency said the Emir expressed all good wishes of success for the council and stability and progress for the people of Sudan.

Last June, Qatar’s foreign minister admitted that there were no high-level contacts with the ruling military council in Sudan.

"There is no tension in bilateral relations". "Contacts with Khartoum continue but did not reach high levels," said Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in statements to Russian TV released on 2 June.

For his part, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to his Sudanese counterpart Hamdok and had a phone call with him.

Hamdok in a speech after the swearing-in ceremony vowed to develop balanced relations with the different countries in the region.

(ST)