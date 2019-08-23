Security Council calls for peace talks in Sudan



August 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Security Council called to resume negotiations to address the root causes of the armed conflicts and to achieve peace in Sudan, following the signing of the agreement on the transitional authority and the appointment of a prime minister.

In a statement issued by the Council President Joanna Wronecka of Poland, the 15-member body welcomed the signing of an agreement between the military council and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the formation of the Sovereign Council and the appointment of Abdallah Hamdok as prime minister.

The Security Council further welcomed "the commitment of the Sudanese parties to achieve a fair, comprehensive and sustainable peace that address the root causes of conflict and the impacts of war.

"The Security Council stressed the need to swiftly resume negotiations towards peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Darfur and South Kordofan and the Blue Nile, and encouraged all parties to engage constructively, immediately and without preconditions in these discussions," stressed Wronecka.

The Security Council also pointed to the importance of ensuring full protection of civilians, including through safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

The armed groups and the Sudanese authorities said committed to a unilateral cessation of hostilities. Also, the newly appointed prime minister said he would prioritize the resolution of the armed conflicts and achieve war in the first six months of his mandate.

