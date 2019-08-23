 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 23 August 2019

S. Sudan to boost oil exploration after new oil discovery: official

August 22, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan is seeking a boost in oil exploration after it discovered new oil well in the northern parts of the country, the Petroleum minister, Awow Daniel Chuang said.

A pipeline that transports crude oil from the south to Port Sudan (Reuters)

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Juba on Tuesday, Chuang said the discovery of the new oil well in Adar oilfields proves the young nation still possess huge amounts of unexploited resources.

"We want to go to the next level of exploration because we have not been fully engaged in exploration in the last few years probably because of instability," Chuang said.

"With peace coming now, we will be able to move forward and do more exploration."

Estimated to be worth 5.3 million barrels, the new oil well was discovered by Dar Petroleum Operating Company (DOPC), a consortium of firms such as China National Petroleum Corporation, Malaysia’s Petronas, Nilepet, Sinopec and India’s Tri-Ocean Energy.

South Sudan, where oil revenues make up nearly 98 percent of the budget, has been reeling an under economic crisis due to civil war.

South Sudan became the world’s youngest country after it split from Sudan in 2011. It has one of the largest reserves of crude in sub-Saharan Africa, only a third of which have been explored.

But production plummeted when civil war broke out two years after independence. A September peace deal is largely holding, but a plan to form a unity government in May was pushed to November.

Chuang, however, said government would continue its oil search in other parts of the country to increase the country’s production levels.

"This is the beginning of an era in our oil exploration activities because the geology of South Sudan has a lot of oil," he stressed,

"Any addition, whether it is big or small, we will have a slight improvement in our oil production," further added the minister.

South Sudan, officials say, presently produces 135,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

(ST)

  • 23 August 09:40, by Pakuai

    Instead of working for food production, ’oil oil oil money’ is what every loser is salivating to be in his/her pocket in our country. gods help our country. The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their creeps here in our IGAD and the AU have ’study our country and our people’>>>

