 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 23 August 2019

NAS accuses South Sudanese army, militias of attacks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 22, 2019 (JUBA) - The leadership of National Salvation Front (NAS) has accused South Sudan army (SSPDF) and its allied militia of carrying out military attacks on its positions.

JPEG - 16.4 kb
Thomas Cirillo Swaka (Photo Reuters)

In a statement, the group’s spokesperson, Suba Samuel Manase said SSDPF forces attacked NAS position in Loka West on Sunday.

“NAS forces responded in self-defence and repulsed the attack, resulting to the death of two (2) SSPDF soldier s,” said Manase.

A separate attack, he claimed, was launched on Wednesday when the South Sudanese government forces allegedly mobilized and reinforced its troops with heavy machine guns and artilleries.

“NAS forces heroically fought back in self-defence in a battle that lasted the whole day in which the SSPDF were finally defeated and pursued back to Lainya and Loka West fleeing in disarray,” said Manase.

He added, “The SSPDF left behind twenty (20) soldiers killed in action and large deposits of ammunition in good condition”.

The South Sudanese army spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang requested for more time to crosscheck the information when contacted by Sudan Tribune on Friday.

The group, however, reiterated its commitment to the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in Addis Ababa in December 2017 and expressed willingness to participate in negotiations to end war.

The attacks came as South Sudan’s warring parties convened in Addis Ababa on Wednesday to review progress made in the implementation of the revitalized accord on the country’s conflict.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million.

The holdout opposition group, led by General Thomas Cirillo, did not sign the peace agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)

Can Sudan achieve peace and democratic transition? 2019-08-13 07:37:28 By Rosalind Marsden Sudan has a unique opportunity to embrace democratic transition but there is no room for complacency. Comprehensive reforms and a united democratic front will be key to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.