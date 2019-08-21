Al-Burhan takes power as head of Sudan’s Soverign Council

August 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Wednesday took the oath of office as the President of the Sovereign Council, paving the way for the power transfer to a civilian government in Sudan.

Al-Burhan seawring in as the head of the Sovereign Council on 21 August 2019 (SUNA photo)

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the presidential palace before Sudan’s Chief Justice Abbas Ali Babikir.

The presidency released some photographies showing al-Burhan in military fatigue taking the oath alone without the presence of any military or civilian figures.

He did not make any speech or issue a statement after the sober ceremony.

The members of the Sovereign Council are scheduled to swear in before him in the afternoon.

Also, the head of the collective presidency is expected to appoint Abdallah Hamdok as the Prime Minister while the swearing-in ceremony will be at 09.00 PM.

