UNMISS force commander visits Gbudue area to assess security

August 20, 2019 (YAMBIO) - The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Shailesh Tinaikar on Friday visited the Gbudue state capital, Yambio to assess the area security.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

Shailesh was accompanied by a high level delegation from Juba.

“The purpose of my coming was to call on the Governor with the commander of SSPDF [South Sudan People’s Defence Forces] and SPLA-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition], to assess the security situation and take stock of the process of peace as it is progressing in the area,” said Tinaikar.

He called for patience as the country implements the peace deal, which South Sudan’s rival factions signed in September last year.

On his part, however, Gbudue state governor, Badagbu Daniel Rimbasa said government was working hard to ensure food and other required items for the cantonment area are provided on time.

Meanwhile, during meeting held between Tinaikar and the area leaders in Li-rangu, an opposition stronghold located about 25 kilometers from Yambio town, the representative of the commanders of the armed opposition (SPLA-IO), General James Nando said more food, medicine and shelter was needed at the Sue cantonment site.

“We have received food from the Joint Military Ceasefire Committee which has been transported to Sue where the forces are being training, but the food is not enough, and we need medicine and shelter,” he said.

Last month, the Joint Defence Board (JDB) ordered the immediate assembly of government, opposition and South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) forces into the established cantonment sites, a key step towards the unification of forces as envisioned in the peace deal.

The country’s rival parties, in May, agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The latest extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

(ST)