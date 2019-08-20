Al-Burham forms Sudan’s Sovereign Council



August 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, issued a constitutional decree on Tuesday night establishing the Sovereign Council, which will lead the country during the three years of the transitional period.

In line with the Constitutional Declaration, the government will decide and direct the policy of the nation but it has to co-share the armed forces with the Sovereign Council which includes five generals including al-Burhan.

The role of the Sovereign Council is primarily representative, as it symbolizes the unity and integrity of the state, as it is the case in the parliamentary system.

In a press briefing on Tuesday night, TMC spokesperson told reporters that al-Burhan formed the 11-member Sovereign Council and he will take the oath of office as chairman of the collegial presidency on Wednesday morning.

The five militaries of the Council includes al-Burhan, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti", Shams al-Din al-Kabbashi, Yasir al-Atta, Ibrahim Jabir Karim.

The six civilians are Hassan Mohamed Idris, Siddiq Tawer, Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman, Mohamed Hassan Osman al-Ta’aishi, Aisha Musa Said. and Raja Nicolas Abdel-Masih who is co-opted by the two sides.

Kabbashi said that the members of the Sovereign Council will take the oath before al-Burhan on Wednesday in the afternoon.

Also, he added that the prime minister will be appointed Wednesday and will take the oath in the evening before the President of the Sovereign Council.

(ST)