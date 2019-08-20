 
 
 
Tuesday 20 August 2019

IGAD invites South Sudanese parties for consultation meeting

August 19, 2019 (ADDIS ABABA) - The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has convened a one-day consultation meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the peace parties in South Sudan to discuss the security arrangement and the number of states.

South Sudan peace partners meet in Addis Ababa to discuss extension of pre-transitional period on 2-3 May 2019 (IGAD photo)

The regional bloc, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, said parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan will meet in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

The meeting will take stock of the implementation of South Sudan’s peace agreement and make recommendations on way forward.

During the meeting, participants will also listen to reports from the National Pre-Transitional Committee, the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement, Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, and the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC).

The meeting, according to the regional bloc, also seeks to review progress so far made during the country’s pre-transitional period.

In May, the South Sudanese rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The latest extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

Last week, the body monitoring South Sudan’s ceasefire (CTSAMVM) expressed strong fears over the slow progress in the implementation of the security arrangements in the September 2018 peace accord.

The CTSAMVM is mandated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to monitor and verify the implementation of the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities as per the peace deal.

South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of attempting a coup.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 August 18:30, by Eastern

    The sticking issues are clear: the 28/32 states CANNOT be rescinded by JCE and SPLM-IO won’t accept to join Kiir in his soup kitchen with the same being maintained. Canton the mathiang anyoors, short of that SPLM-IO is not coming home! This is my reading of the situation. Edmund Yakani can continue talking. Makuei won’t change the status quo...

    repondre message

    • 20 August 18:51, by South South

      Eastern,

      You start lying again. Anyone who will read your comments will think you know something about peace in South Sudan.

      repondre message

  • 20 August 18:33, by Eastern

    Nhial Deng Nhial, the voice of reason could have allowed some space for dialogue tomorrow, but with his sacking and the drafting of the recalcitrant Micheal Makuei, events after Wednesday, August 21, 2019 will look no different from those on May 12, 2019...!

    repondre message

    • 20 August 20:10, by Pakuai

      Eastern,
      Were you loser not warned a number of times not to always post ’fake news’ here on SUDAN TRIBUNE?. Mr. Eastern, didn’t you ’post here on SUDAN TRIBUNE’. That your ’cloned arab North Sudan, is more, superior than the South Sudan?’>>>

      repondre message

      • 20 August 20:23, by Pakuai

        Mr. Nhial Deng Nhial is a piece of rubbish Mr. Eastern chap. His father, ’Deng Nhial’ was/is a South Sudanese superior boy. Deng Nhial was "advised by Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, Jomo Kenyatta to come and ’fight inside’" Mr. Deng Nhial was killed at by our *arch enemies* outside of ’Tonj’ on his way to ’Wau Acholdit’. Mr. ’Nhial Deng Nhial’>>>>

        repondre message

Comment on this article



