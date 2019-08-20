Sudan’s rebel leaders in Juba to discuss with President Kiir

August 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Several leaders of Sudan’s armed groups arrived in Juba to discuss with President Salva Kiir issues of democratic transition and peace.

The spokesperson of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) Mohamed Zakaria said that the leaders of the two SPLM-N factions Malik Agar, and Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, Minni Minnawi Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) arrived in Juba upon the invitation of President Kiir.

Also, the South Sudanese leader, according to Zakaria, extended an invitation to Abdel Wahid al-Nur leader of SLM/AW and Tahir Hajer, the head of the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA).

The meeting comes within the efforts of the South Sudanese President to broker a peace agreement between Khartoum and the armed groups, as he said in his remarks at the signing ceremony of the agreement on Sudan’s transitional authority on 17 Agust.

However, a spokesman for the SLFA, Nur al-Din Shammu, denied that Hajer had been invited by the South Sudanese government.

"The SLFA has announced its position earlier that they are not part of any agreement that does not address the root causes of crisis even if this leads to the resumption of war again."

Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) leader Gibril Ibrahim has just ended a visit to Juba where he met with President Kiir to discuss ways to achieve peace in Sudan.

But Ibrahim did not issue a statement about the outcome of the meeting neither the South Sudanese presidency.

Egypt recently informed Sudan armed groups about its plan to host a peace process between them and the transitional government.

President Kiir says peace in Sudan is necessary for the good relations between the two country and crucial for political stability in his country.

Cairo says they want to repair the neglected relations with Sudan and reestablish the close relationship between the two countries as it was before the al-Bashir’s regime.

