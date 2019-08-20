South Sudan’s Kiir appoints new Foreign Affairs minister

August 19, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has, in a mini reshuffle, appointed Awut Deng Achuil as the country’s new Foreign Affairs minister, replacing Nhial Deng Nhial.

South Sudan’s new Foreign Affairs minister, Awut Deng Achuil (Gurtong)

Awut was the Gender, Child and Social Welfare minister.

The president, in a decree issued on Monday, appointed Jemma Nunu Kumba, the acting secretary general of the ruling party (SPLM) as the new minister of Gender and Social Welfare.

The decree was announced on the state-owned television (SSBC).

Kiir also appointed Alfred Akuoch Omoli as the minister of Wildlife while Simon Mijok Mijak was appointed Roads and Bridges minister.

No reasons were given on why the president made the new changes.

In separate decrees, Kiir also relieved Atem Madut Yak as Governor of Twic State and appointed Jacob Madhol Lang as his immediate successor.

The South Sudanese leader also appointed Timothy Taban Juch as the new governor of Akobo State, replacing the late General Gony Biliu.

(ST)