 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 19 August 2019

Sudan’s Sovereign Council delayed for 48 hours: spokesperson

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Transitional Military Council (TMC), in the first hours of Monday, announced the postponement of the formation of the sovereign council for 48 hours at the request of the Forces for Freedom and Change.

JPEG - 24.9 kb
Shams al-Din Kabbashi spokesperosn of the military council briefs the media together with Taha Osman a spokesperson of the Forces forFreedom and Change on 13 May 2019 (ST Photo)

This delay was announced in a statement read by TMC spokesman Shams al-Din Kabbashi at 02.30 AM after the withdrawal of the FFC of some names that had already been submitted to the military council.

"The Forces for Freedom and Change have withdrawn some nominees submitted to the Sovereign Council and requested a 48-hour deadline for handing over their final list of candidates to the Sovereign Council," said Kabbashi.

A large number of professional groups issued statements protesting the nomination of Taha Othman, a member of the FFC negotiating committee, to the Sovereign Council, stressing that his choice is against the principle of FFC non-participation agreed between the coalition forces.

Osman who is a lawyer, on Sunday night, declined to take part in the Sovereign Council, pointing to the objection raised by the different groups.

Disagreements over the Sovereign Council began after the rejection of the nomination of Mohamed Hassan al-Ta’ayeshi by some FFC forces on the grounds that he did not represent Darfur.

Al-Ta’ayeshi’s rejection led Fadwa Abdul Rahman Ali Taha, another nominee to decline to take part in the collegial presidency, stressing that the choice of nominees should not be based on the representation of a particular region.

Both Ta’ayshi and Osman are from the Darfur region.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)

Can Sudan achieve peace and democratic transition? 2019-08-13 07:37:28 By Rosalind Marsden Sudan has a unique opportunity to embrace democratic transition but there is no room for complacency. Comprehensive reforms and a united democratic front will be key to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.