August 18, 2019 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese opposition party has congratulated the people of Sudan on the “historic” signing of the country’s political agreement and the constitutional declaration.

In a statement issued Sunday, South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA), said the historic moment is a testimony to the heroic struggle for freedom, peace, and justice that led the Sudanese people against dictatorship and human rights abuses.

“We salute you for your determination and commitment to restore democracy, and marking a new chapter for freedom, peace, and justice in Sudan,” partly reads SSNDA’s statement.

Sudan’s main opposition coalition and the ruling military council have formally signed a final power-sharing deal, paving the way for a transition to a civilian-led government.

The landmark agreement signed on Saturday in the capital Khartoum came after a long period of negotiations following the overthrow of longtime leader President Omar al-Bashir in the wake of mass protests.

The deal was inked between Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy chief of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), and Ahmed al-Rabie, who represented the Alliance for Freedom and Change umbrella group.

The power-sharing deal creates a joint military and civilian sovereign council to rule for a little over three years until elections can be held.

According to provisions of the deal, a military leader would head the 11-member council for the first 21 months, followed by a civilian leader for the next 18 months.

The ceremony was attended by heads of states, prime ministers and dignitaries Kham several countries, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

(ST)