Wau State assembly legislators begin recess period

August 17, 2019 (WAU) – The acting speaker of South Sudan’s Wau State legislative assembly, Viola Umeli said lawmakers started recess.

Recess, she said, will run from August 14 to September 13.

“We were supposed to close on August 12, but it was postponed to August 14 due to Eid al-Adha holiday,” said Umeli.

Lawmakers, according to acting speaker, will disseminate the revitalized peace agreement of 2018, hold public rallies as well as conduct meetings with citizens during their one month recess period.

The official lauded citizens in the state for putting trust in their lawmakers.

South Sudan plunged into civil war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused the country’s former vice-president, Riek Machar, of plotting a coup.

In September last year, South Sudan’s arch-rivals signed a revitalized peace deal to end the country’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The country’s rival parties, in May, agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The latest extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

