FFC delay announcement of nominees for Sudan’s Sovereign Council



August 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - August 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) adjourned the announcement of its nominees for the Sovereign Council following the withdrawal of their unique female candidate on Friday.

Khartoum University professor Fadwa Abdel Rahman Ali Taha on Friday declined to participate in the Sovereign Council to protest against the removal of another candidate from the list of nominees.

Sudan Tribune learned that FFC on Friday night decided to postpone the announcement of their candidates until Saturday after the end of the signing ceremony of the transitional authority documents with the military council.

The decision came as Mohamed Hassan al-Ta’ayshi a candidate proposed by the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) was rejected by some members of the nomination committee saying he was not representative of Darfur region.

The FFC groups agreed that the choice of the nominees will not be based on regional or tribal affiliation but qualifications and commitment to the revolution’s principles.

SPA leading figure Mohamed Nagy Alasam on Friday expressed his support for al-Ta’ayshi saying he fully represents the revolution, as he struggled against the former regime besides being well qualified.

Some activists also accused the National Umma Party and the Sudanese Congress Party for plotting against him, but the allegations were denied.

According to the announced schedule, the members of the Sovereign Council will be appointed on Sunday.

