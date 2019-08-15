UNMISS donates solar panel system to Gogrial state

August 14, 2019 (KUAJOK) - A 300-watt solar panel system funded by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) through its Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) has been handed over to Gogrial state authorities.

The map of Warrap state in red

The system, reportedly valued at $48,250, was implemented by a local non-governmental organization, the Lukluk Community Association for Development (LCAD) and is intended to supply power to Gogrial 99FM.

According to UNMISS, before the installation of the solar panel system, Gogrial 99 FM was broadcasting for less than 10 hours a day to its audience of more than 500,000.

Bona Beek Akook, the acting Director-General of the local state-owned media outlet said with the new solar panel system, the station will now remain on-air for 24 hours without any power interruption that previously affected its programming schedules.

“The solar panel system will operate the radio longer hours to broadcast news stories with accurate information, balanced and free from hate speeches,” he said.

On his part, the state minister for information, Edward Yier Yier Muorwel lauded UNMISS’ effort, adding that “the great and wonderful contribution by UN community especially UNMISS indicates UNMISS and Government have one thing in common and that is searching for a lasting and sustainable peace in this country.”

“You have done a great thing to the people of Gogrial and all of us will never forget about you, and you will be remembered for the years to come” he added.

The UNMISS Head of Field Office in Kuajok, Anastasie Nyirigira Mukangarambe thanked all partners that supported the project and urged station management impact to help build durable peace.

“Radio must be used by the government to reach out to its people in the villages. Kuajok Radio must be used to promote the various peace agreements especially regional one like the Marial-Bai accord that brought together Gogrial, Wau and Tonj” she stressed.

Meanwhile, the governor of Gogrial state, Victor Atem Atem said as a result of the radio’s sporadic broadcast issues, there has been a gap in information that the locals need to know through the radio.

“We shall capitalize on this opportunity provided by UNMISS to educate our people through the radio,” observed Atem.

He urged members of the local communities to speak on those issues that have the tendency to hold the society down in terms of health and development by using the radio to reach far and near.

(ST)