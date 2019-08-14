August 13, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s health ministry is to conduct a full scale Ebola simulation exercise in Juba, Nimule and Yei towns.

Congolese health worker administers Ebola vaccine to a woman who had contact with an Ebola sufferer in the village of Mangina in North Kivu province of the DRC, August 18, 2018. (Photo Reuters)

The exercise, schedule for August 14, will test and validate capabilities for early detection, rapid response, and effective coordination at national, state and community levels, in view of the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

South Sudan will scale up a scrutiny campaign against Ebola after an outbreak of the viral hemorrhagic fever disease was reported in recent months in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to the Ministry of Health on Monday.

Lino, however, assured that the country is safe from the Ebola virus which has killed more than 1,000 people in DRC since August 2018.

"The public should not panic if they see health workers in protective gear, ambulances or other Ebola-related activities as these are part of the simulation only," he stressed.

The simulation, Lino observed, is a practical test for health workers who have participated in capacity building and training activities.

He said the ministry previously conducted tabletop exercises and practical drills leading up to this full-scale simulation, which is being carried out in accordance with International Health Regulations.

Ebola is a rare, but deadly viral disease that causes fever, body aches, diarrhea and sometimes bleeding in and outside the body.

South Sudan suffered Ebola outbreak in 2004 after the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 20 cases, including five deaths, from the disease in the Western Equatoria town of Yambio.

(ST)