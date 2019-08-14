Kiir, British minister discuss implementation of peace accord

August 13, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir and the British Foreign Office Minister for Africa, Andrew Stephenson on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the 2018 peace accord.

The British Foreign Office Minister for Africa, Andrew Stephenson shaking hands with President Salva Kiir in Juba, August 13, 2019 (PPU)

The meeting took place in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

The two leaders, president’s office said, discussed several issues, including the progress in the implementation of the revitalized peace deal and strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

"Andrew reiterated the United Kingdom’s commitment towards supporting the government and the people of South Sudan in achieving lasting peace and development for the country," partly reads the statement from the presidency.

Stephenson is expected to meet other senior government officials and also visit British-funded projects in the world’s youngest nation.

Last month, the Troika, of which Britain is a member alongside Norway and United State, called for immediate implementation of South Sudan’s peace agreement signed in September last year.

The Troika, in a statement issued, also reaffirmed their full commitment to the peace process in the war-hit East African nation.

South Sudan plunged into civil war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused the country’s former vice-president, Riek Machar, of plotting a coup.

In September last year, however, South Sudan’s arch-rivals signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million.

The country’s rival parties, in May, agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The latest extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

(ST)