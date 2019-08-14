 
 
 
Wednesday 14 August 2019

13 killed, seven injured in Eastern Lakes state attack

August 13, 2019 (RUMBEK) – At least 13 people were killed and seven others injured in an attack by unknown armed groups in South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state, police sources said Monday.

PNG - 20.3 kb
The map of Lakes state in red

A minor and five women were among those killed.

The attackers reportedly stole several herds of cattle.

Separately, police said a similar attack outside the capital, Juba, left 12 people dead and five wounded.

The victims were reportedly assaulted by a group of unidentified individuals while traveling on the road linking Juba to Bor town.

Cattle raids and revenge attacks have, since South Sudan’s independence from neighbouring Sudan in 2011, claimed several lives.

South Sudan, Africa’s youngest nation, descended into civil war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy, Riek Machar of attempting a coup.

(ST)

  • 14 August 08:47, by Theallseeingeye

    We learned from the Gov that those who are dying in Equatoria, Western Bahr El Gazal, and Upper Nile are "rebels", that they deserve to die. But what about a "humble and patriots sons" of Lake state? how many time did people died recklessly like flies in Lake state? and what have the Gov done to protect them and prevent such incident from happening?

    repondre message

    • 14 August 08:54, by Theallseeingeye

      cont...
      We in South Sudanese in general and more specifically the Dinka, MUST understand that the Government we have is a failed one, they can’t offer us anything of benefit expect for few individuals who are consolidating power under the virtue of tribalism. In contrary most innocent Dinka’s sons together with none Dinka are the victims of this barbaric-inhuman acts of few elites in power (JCE).

      repondre message

