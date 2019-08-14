13 killed, seven injured in Eastern Lakes state attack

August 13, 2019 (RUMBEK) – At least 13 people were killed and seven others injured in an attack by unknown armed groups in South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state, police sources said Monday.

The map of Lakes state in red

A minor and five women were among those killed.

The attackers reportedly stole several herds of cattle.

Separately, police said a similar attack outside the capital, Juba, left 12 people dead and five wounded.

The victims were reportedly assaulted by a group of unidentified individuals while traveling on the road linking Juba to Bor town.

Cattle raids and revenge attacks have, since South Sudan’s independence from neighbouring Sudan in 2011, claimed several lives.

South Sudan, Africa’s youngest nation, descended into civil war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy, Riek Machar of attempting a coup.

(ST)